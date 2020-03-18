Coronavirus Update: Guns and ammunitions sales boost amid COVID 19 outbreak in the United States

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As the world is witnessing a panic situation of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the United States is also taking precautionary measures to deal with this highly transmissible virus. However, amid the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in the country, the US has witnessed an upsurge in the sales of guns and ammunition across the country. It seems that the U.S citizens are concerned about the social unrest during the coronavirus crisis and hence, are looking out for measures of self protection.

According to media reports, people are thronging in large numbers, including many first-time owners, outside gun stores to stock up ammunition for their defence in this crisis situation. In fact, the sales soared throughout the weekend as people, apparently, feel the need to protect themselves and their families. “When people become scared in situations like this, they buy lots of food, toilet paper, water, and for some reason, firearms. We see it a lot when firearms are threatened, but in a situation like this, they are buying because they truly want to make sure they can protect themselves,” a general manager of a gun store was quoted saying to Fortune.

Interestingly, it is the second time in the last 10 years that the United States has witnessed a massive rush among the citizens to buy guns and ammunition. Earlier, a similar situation happened in in 2012 after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut.

For the uninitiated, the coronavirus cases are inching towards the 2 lakh mark globally. In fact, the United States has witnessed over six thousand cases along with 116 deaths so far.

Credits :Fortune

