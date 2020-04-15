Coronavirus Update: President Donald Trump puts a halt to World Health Organization's funding

Donald Trump has made an announcement regarding US funding of the World Health Organization and in fact, accused the or mismanaging and covering up the crisis.

US President Donald Trump along with Vice President attended the press briefing regarding Coronavirus today and during the address, Trump has made a rather shocking announcement about putting a halt to funds to the World Health Organization. He said, "Today I’m instructing my administration to stop funding of the WHO while a review is conducted to assess the WHO’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the Coronavirus."

Trump is not really happy it seems as to how things have been going on that front and during his briefing, he did go on to accuse the organization of severely mismanaging and covering up the ongoing crisis. Trump went on to highlight a tweet from WHO on January 14 which spoke about an investigation by Chinese officials and stated that no evidence of human-to-human transmission has been found. However, later, it was declared a pandemic post multiple countries did not follow the organization's advice.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus deaths in the US have crossed the 25,000 mark while a total of 6,10,688 confirmed cases have emerged in the country so far. The pandemic has taken more lives than one can imagine and the entire world is fighting against a disease that who knows will take how many years to end. Various countries have taken to a complete lockdown in order to stop the further spread of the disease.

