Coronavirus update: US President Donald Trump states economy will not reopen unless the country is healthy

US President Donald Trump has revealed that he will not reopen the economy unless there is surety that the country is healthy. Read on for further details.

Many people were eagerly waiting for US President Donald Trump to announce his verdict regarding the reopening of the country’s economy on Friday, April 10, 2020. Well, the decision is out and it may as well disappoint many people. This is because the President has stated that he will not be reopening the economy unless there is a surety that the country is going to be healthy. This decision has come during a time when the US has witnessed a half-million cases of Coronavirus infected patients.

Earlier it was predicted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that the lifting of social distancing and stay-at-home orders could lead to an infection spike. Trump has specifically focused on the fact that no such decision will be taken without ensuring that the country is in a healthy state. Moreover, the US President has also announced the opening of a Country Council consisting of doctors, governors and business leaders who will help in taking the decision.

However, he has also said that the governors of the states can decide whether or not to open certain parts of the country. Not to forget, the US President also reminds that he has 'great authority' over the same decision. Trump has talked about the possibilities of shutting down the US economy once again given that it is followed by a similar outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 virus. He has said that he wants the country to open as soon as possible but that will be determined only by facts. The most striking statement given by the US President is that whether or not to reopen the economy will be the biggest decision of his life.

Credits :The Guardian

