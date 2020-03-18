Coronavirus Vaccine: Here's how long it will take before a cure is available as the US tests the first vaccine

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Is the cure for coronavirus just a few months away as the US begins to test the first vaccine? Read on to know more.

COVID-19 is a contagious disease caused by Coronavirus discovered first in Wuhan, China. The disease has spread rapidly to different parts of the world, killing over 7000 people globally with 1,98,601 confirmed cases. Since its initial pandemic outbreak, one of the first questions that loom is: “Is there a vaccine for this?” But there might come a relief as scientists test the first Coronavirus vaccine on Monday in the US. The vaccine was developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the U.S. Biotech from Moderna.

The scientists aim to determine the safety of the vaccine. It has been reported that the potential vaccine was developed based on what the scientists already knew about Coronavirus. BBC reported that the scientists claim that it will be months before the vaccine actually works.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus astrology: Things Astrologers are predicting about the COVID 19 pandemic

The first person to have received the vaccine shot was a 43-year-old mother, Jennifer Haller. With the U.S. being the first country to test the vaccine on a human, others follow suit. China has also given a heads up to the researchers to conduct safety tests for the potential Coronavirus vaccine on people who volunteer for the study, according to a report in the Communist’s Party Daily.

Scientists in Russia have also begun to test the vaccine prototypes, as reported by Gulf news. They plan to present an effective vaccine by June. There have been 114 confirmed cases in Russia.

Israel is also expected to make an announcement soon on the development of a vaccine to fight COVID-19, as stated by The Economic Times. Reports on other countries are still awaited.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Death Toll: Here are the number of cases registered so far for Covid 19

Read More