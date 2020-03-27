COVID 19: 3.28 Million Americans file for unemployment as USA surpasses China in recorded Coronavirus cases

About 3.28 million Americans are filing for unemployment as US takes over China in recorded Coronavirus cases. Read on to know more.

The USA has now surged past China and Italy to become the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 82,404 on March 26, overtaking China’s 81,782 cases and Italy’s 80,589, Johns Hopkins University reported. The virus that originated in China’s Wuhan in December 2019, has now taken the world by storm and is continuing to pick up speed. Since the country is still struggling to provide enough test kits to their healthcare professionals, it is possible that the recorded number of cases underestimates the true number of infections across the country.

The testing has also been hampered by the country’s restrictive diagnostic criteria that restricts a lot of people from getting tested. The ongoing health crisis has taken a serious toll on the country’s economy and ergo people’s jobs. According to a report by Bloomberg, about 3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the week ended March 21. While scientists across the world are still working on finding a cure for the deadly disease, healthcare professionals have advised people to practice social distancing.

In an attempt to stop the virus from spreading at an aggressive pace, many countries have announced lockdown, including the USA. As a result of this move, many businesses shuttered and laid-off workers in the country. According to the experts, this unemployment data expected to alarmingly rise in the coming weeks. About half of these cases in the US have been recorded from New York, making the city the epicentre of the American outbreak.

Explaining the numbers in NYC, health experts are pointing out that the city is severely affected because it is the largest and most densely populated city in the US. According to various studies, it has been proved that coronavirus tends to spread in dense places because there is more social contact in such an area. Over 120,000 people globally have recovered from the life-threatening disease, while more than 23,000 people have died.

