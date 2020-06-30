COVID 19 crisis leads to the official extension of the shutdown of Broadway theaters until January 2021

As per the latest reports, it has been decided that Broadway theaters will remain shut for the rest of the year. This decision has come on the part of the Broadway League.

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world under its clutches and has adversely affected every sector too. The entertainment industry is among the ones which have been the worst hit amidst the COVID-19 crisis. In the midst of all this, numerous mega-events have been canceled by the organizers as a precautionary measure to stop the spreading of the deadly virus. Right from the Cannes Film Festival to the Academy Awards, everything stands postponed owing to the unprecedented situation.

In the midst of all this, it has been announced that the shutdown of Broadway theaters has been extended till January 2021. In other words, it will observe a complete closure for the rest of the year. This piece of news has been officially confirmed by the Broadway League. It has also been informed that the previously purchased tickets will either be exchanged or refunded by the producers and theater owners. Moreover, the League is yet to specify the date for the reopening of the theaters.

The League has also stated that the performances and productions will resume and roll out in early 2021. Apart from that, the industry leaders are already in talks with the government about sanitizing, cleaning, testing, backstage protocols, and much more. This cautious approach of the industry comes in the wake of the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases. Broadway theaters have observed their longest shutdown which began right from March 12, 2020.

