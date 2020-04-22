COVID 19: Indian Origin doctor honoured in the US with a parade for exceptional service in treating patients

Dr Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore-origin doctor was recently honoured in front of her house with a parade in the US in recognition of her extraordinary service in treating Coronavirus patients.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has gripped the entire world including India. Government bodies and organizations alike have been trying to make people aware of the virus and the precautionary measures to avoid the same. While due to the lockdown citizens have been staying indoors, there are many unsung heroes in the country who have been struggling hard to curb the situation caused by the Coronavirus crisis. Among these heroes are the Police officials and the medical team who have been doing their duties tirelessly and deserve all praise.

Recently, we came across a video where people were expressing their gratitude towards a doctor in the US. Dr. Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore-origin doctor, was recently honoured in front of her house with a parade. Actor Adil Hussain shared the video where people are cheering for the doctor while driving their cars and not only this but the police cars and fire engines are also playing their sirens and honking in order to honour the doctor. Dr Uma can also be seen overwhelmed by this response and is waving at everyone. He wrote, "In recognition of her extraordinary service treating coronavirus patients in South Windsor Hospital in the US, Dr Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore-origin doctor honoured this way in front of her house. You can see her receiving salute!"

Meanwhile, a few days back, US President Donald Trump has stated that he will not be reopening the economy unless there is a surety that the country is going to be healthy. This decision has come during a time when the US has witnessed a half-million cases of Coronavirus infected patients. Trump has specifically focused on the fact that no such decision will be taken without ensuring that the country is in a healthy state. Moreover, the US President has also announced the opening of a Country Council consisting of doctors, governors and business leaders who will help in taking the decision.

Check out the video here:

In recognition of her extraordinary service treating Corona patients in South Windsor Hospital in the US , Dr Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore origin doctor honoured this way infront of her house in USA. You can see her recieving salute!! pic.twitter.com/ySn39SsdhW — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 21, 2020

