COVID 19: A professor of medicine at UCSF says people who smoke or vape may be at increased risk to the virus

Doctors in California are saying people who smoke or vape may be at increased risk when it comes to coronavirus. Read on to know more:

The most-talked about thing infact the only talked about thing around the world is Coronavirus. Each country is making the best of efforts to tackle the spread of disease while their medical professional makes use of most of its abilities to help affected patients. As per a report in Kron4, Doctors in California are saying people who smoke or vape may be at increased risk when it comes to coronavirus. But a link between vaping and Covid-19 has not been confirmed yet.

Dr. Stanton Glantz, professor of medicine at UCSF said to Kron4, "Vaping, like smoking, depresses immune function in your lungs and your lungs in addition to moving air in and out of your body, to get oxygen to your cells and to get rid of carbon dioxide have an important immune function because when you’re breathing you breathe in a lot of bacteria and viruses." He further said that smoking e-cigarettes also makes it harder to fight with the viruses and bacterias.

(Also Read: Coronavirus: India has LEAST number of doctors & medical professionals compared to other countries; SEE REPORT)

The CDC reports have stated that young adults from the age of 22 to 40 have been mostly hospitalised for Covid-19 in the US. Covid-19 directly attacks the lungs of human beings. Talking about the virus being linked to vaping, Dr. Glantz said, "A couple of colleagues here who are actually taking care of patients have noticed younger people who came in noticed that they were vaping. What we need to start doing is to keep track of whether these people are smoking or vaping because that might be contributing to what’s going on."

The doctor further said, "I think one common sense thing to do is stop insulting your lungs as one of my pulmonary friends tells me. Lungs are designed to breathe in the air, not an aerosol ultrafying particles and chemicals that you get from e-cigarettes.”

Credits :Kron4

Read More