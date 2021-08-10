Cricket to be included in Olympics? ICC confirms pushing for its inclusion

There is a piece of good news for all the Cricket lovers as the reports of ICC pushing for Cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games are doing the rounds. According to reports in The Times Of India, the preparations for a bid on behalf of the sport, with the primary target being its addition to the Los Angeles 2028 itinerary, have begun. A Working Group to lead the bid has been assembled by the ICC. Although cricket fans are everywhere, around 30 million cricket fans live in the USA, making LA 2028 the ideal Games for Cricket to make its return to the Olympic competition.

For the unversed, Cricket made an appearance in the Olympics way back in 1900 in Paris when only two teams competed at the event. So its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics would also mark the end of its 128-year absence. ANI took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “ICC to push for Cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games going forward, starting preparations for a bid on behalf of the sport with the primary target being its addition to the Los Angeles 2028 itinerary: International Cricket Council.”

Cricket will reportedly feature in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games next year, and this might be a glimpse of what the sport can bring to the Olympics. ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said the addition of Cricket to the Olympic Games would be beneficial to both the sport and the Games themselves.

