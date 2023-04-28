Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina get into a heated argument in public amid breakup rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship is apparently in shambles, and now another rumour has thrown gasoline on the fire. According to MARCA, an eyewitness observed the pair engage in a furious public dispute just before boarding an aircraft. Which does seem like a shock because the power-pact couple always seems to be in love whenever they make an appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Geogina's relationship

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for seven years, ever since the Portuguese superstar met the Spanish model at a Gucci store in Madrid. They now live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, with their five children, after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner opted to join Al-Nassr in January.

A change in air led to a dispute between the two?

However, since their arrival in the Middle East, reports have emerged that the pair are having marital problems. This was confirmed when the Portuguese television show Noite das Estrelas stated that Ronaldo was 'fed up with her.'

The issue appears to have deteriorated further after an eyewitness contacted Spanish journalist Abel Planelles about a recent argument between the pair. According to them (through MARCA):

If accurate, this would be a bad look for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, as other media outlets have also claimed their relationship is in jeopardy.

According to El Futbolero, the Real Madrid icon is also dissatisfied with Georgina Rodriguez's demeanour, thinking his girlfriend has become "self-centred."

Because there is no actual evidence to back up any of these claims, they should be treated with caution. It will be intriguing to watch where Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship goes from here.

Though the fans wish for them to stay together, it would come as a shock to see Cristiano without his family and their support since Georgina was always the one to make appearances for Cristiano's matches, and even if they break apart, it will be hard for his fans to be disgusted to see their football star with another woman.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar pens appreciation post for Cristiano Ronaldo, earns likes from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2: Who are the new cast members? Know about new characters, release date and more