Cyrus Mistry accident in India: Key details you should know

So, what really happened that killed the business executives? And who was driving the Mercedes-Benz that crashed? In this article, we shall answer all these questions and provide some details about the unfortunate accident.

In an unfortunate event recently, the former chairperson of India's Tata Group Cyrus Mistry passed away in a car crash in Maharashtra. The Indian business executive was traveling in a high-end Mercedes-Benz car with some of the country's high-net-worth individuals, including the Director of KPMG Global Strategy Group Jehangir Pandole, who was also killed in the high-speed crash.

Cyrus Mistry accident: Details

On the afternoon of September 4, Cyrus Mistry along with KPMG Strategy Group Director Jehangir Pandole, his sister-in-law, and well-known Mumbai-based gynecologist Dr. Anahita Pandole, and her husband Darius Pandole, was traveling from Gujarat to Mumbai in a Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC. Dr. Anahita was driving the car and her husband was sitting in the front, while Mistry and Jehangir Pandole sat on the backseats. The individuals reportedly went on a devotional trip to Udvada, Gujarat, from where they were returning to Mumbai.

When the car reached National Highway 48, near Maharashtra's Palgarh district, it somehow lost control and hit a divider at a high speed. The Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d then crashed onto a wall of the Charoti Bridge that goes over the Surya river. The accident reportedly happened around 3:15 PM.

Following the incident, both the backseat passengers, Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, died on spot due to internal injuries. The front seat passenger Darius Pandole and Dr. Anahita suffered critical internal injuries and were transferred to a private hospital in Vapi, Gujarat.

According to police reports, Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were not wearing their seatbelts when the car crashed at a high speed. Furthermore, the police later confirmed that Dr. Anahita was overspeeding with the SUV on the Charoti Bridge when the accident happened.

Now, the Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d is considered to be a "safer" car by many. It comes for a price of around Rs 68 lakhs (~$85,150) and packs many safety features to protect passengers. So, how did they not protect Mistry and Pandole in the backseat?

According to reports, the Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d has a total of 7 seven airbags. However, there are no front-facing airbags for the back seat passenger, just curtain airbags at the sides. Furthermore, the fact that Mistry and Pandole were not wearing their seatbelts at the back also made things worse. Although the SUV has a 5-star safety rating, granted by Euro NCAP, the devastating accident of the former Tata Sons head showed that no matter how safe a car is, accidents can be fatal anyway.

So, these are some of the key details that we think you should know about the Cyrus Mistry accident in India.

