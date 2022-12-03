Dancer couple Rohit Gijare and Aaliya Islam’s Bharatanatyam recital of Unholy wins the internet: VIDEO

Rohit Gijare and Aaliya Islam, the dancer couple who are widely famous for their innovative dance reels on Instagram, is now garnering global attention with their latest video. Interestingly, the renowned American-Indian choreographer and his Bangladeshi wife recently presented a Bharatnatyam recital of the popular album ' Unholy ', which has truly blown away art lovers across the world.

In the video which is posted on Rohit Gijare and Aaliya Islam's Instagram pages, the couple is seen performing for the Carnatic version of Kim Petra and Sam Smith's famous pop song Unholy, which is composed by Aditya Rao. The couple is seen twinning in black in the video, which showcases their immense talent and passion for the renowned classical dance form, as well as their brilliant chemistry. Rohit Gijare is seen in a black embroidered kurta and churidar, while Aaliya Islam looks gorgeous in a black saree with a golden zari, which she paired with a red blouse and matching churidar.

About Rohit Gijare and Aaliya Islam

Rohit Gijare, who is a Maharashtrian, was born and brought up in New Jersey. He later moved to New York where he began his dance company, Exodus Artistry. Aaliya Islam, who was born in a Bangladeshi family from Chandler, met Gijare when she auditioned for his dance company. The couple became close friends very soon, thanks to their common love for Indian dance forms and Bollywood.

They launched a new dance troop named 'Bollywood Boulevard' together and performed across the country. The couple also became famous for their innovative dance videos on social media platforms. Rohit Gijare and Aaliya Islam tied the knot in 2019, with the blessings of both their families.