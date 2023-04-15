Dark and Darker: How to download the playtest? Here's everything you need to know

Dark and Darker is an upcoming dungeon crawl, shooter video, and RPG game with over one million testers across platforms. The extractor shooter has a slimmed-down gameplay loop, multiple RPG-inspired classes, and co-op play for up to three people in a party, as per The Gamer. Continue reading to know more about it and how to download its playtest.

How to download Dark and Darker's fifth playtest?

After the last playtest of the game was massively successful on video game distribution platform Steam with the demo reaching number seven on the chart ranking, developers of Dark and Darker have announced a fifth playtest. But this time around things will be a little different for the devoted fans and players of the dungeon crawler.

Because of a DMCA takedown from gaming giant Nexon, the fantasy game is no longer available on Steam, where all the previous playtests were hosted. Ironmace Games have posted a link to download the game via a torrent site on the Dark and Darker Discord server under these circumstances. "Hi @everyone, Thank you for your patience. We apologize for the radio silence," the official announcement begins.

"Unfortunately, due to our current situation, we must be careful. Rest assured that we are working around the clock to safeguard the continuance of Dark and Darker. Unfortunately, due to the complexities of our situation, especially across international lines, it is taking time to resolve the Steam situation. In order for us to keep our promise to our fans we've had to go old school this time," the developer reassures fans.

The announcement then provided the link to download the playtest from their official Discord and warned the fans about trusting other links and sources, "To participate in the Alpha #5 Playtest please download the game client through our torrent link below. DO NOT GET THE TORRENT FROM ANY OTHER SOURCES, AS WE CAN NOT GUARANTEE THE INTEGRITY OF ANY OTHER LINKS!"

They further revealed that all future playtests will be available through this method as well and wrote, "All future patches will also be distributed in this manner, and you should ONLY GET THE LINKS FROM OUR OFFICIAL DISCORD ANNOUNCEMENT CHANNEL." Ironmace proceeded to explain, "Unfortunately, due to compliance with the Korean game rating regulations, we are unable to service this playtest in the Korea region. We are deeply sorry to our fans here and will do our best to include all regions in the future."

Since the game isn't available on Steam anymore, users will need to create an account with an ID and password while logging in to the playtest scheduled to last till April 19. Ironmace consists of developers who previously worked on a canceled project named P3 at Nexon and the gaming giant claims that Dark and Darker shares a lot of similarities with it.

Nexon filed a copyright claim against Ironmace and alleged that Dark and Darker was built using stolen code and assets from their scrapped project P3. Ironmace Games denied the allegations and responded that Nexon cannot copyright a game genre while claiming that Dark and Darker has been built using Unreal Engine assets and handmade code.