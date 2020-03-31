David Warner shaves his head off to offer support to medical staff amidst coronavirus; nominates Virat Kohli

Australian cricketer David Warner took to his Instagram page to show his support to the medical staff fighting coronavirus and shaved his head off. He further nominated Virat Kohli to take up the challenge. Check out David's IG video below.

It's been a crazy time for the world, in a nutshell, due to the coronavirus outbreak taking over. The positive cases are increasing by the day with the death toll is rising to an all-time high. Amidst the chaos, the medical workers have been giving it their all, with limited sources and overtime shifts, which has lasted days. Many celebrities have been coming forward to offer their support to the medical staff, with Clap for Clappers in the UK and the recent challenge, shaving your head off.

That's right! Australian cricketer David Warne recently took to Instagram to take said challenge and shared a video of himself shaving his head off. Moreover, he also shared a photo of his shaved head and we have to admit, he looks better than ever! "Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #COVID-19 here is a time-lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??," Warne shared as his IG caption.

Check out David Warner shaving his head off below:

Furthermore, David nominated Virat Kohli to take the challenge. Just a few days back, Anushka Sharma had shared an endearing video of herself cutting her hubby's hair and it was too adorable to watch. Anushka had to turn hairdresser for Virat as they are quarantining together, amidst the COVID-19 scare. So, it looks like Kohli has already completed the challenge put forward by Warner, beforehand.

Virat and Anushka recently revealed that they are pledging to lend support to PM-CARES & Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund for coronavirus. "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps to ease the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona," Virat had shared on IG.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More