TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Actor David Emge, most known for his iconic portrayal in the classic horror film Dawn of the Dead, has died at the age of 77. According to the actor's obituary, David Emge died on Saturday, January 20 at the West River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana. A precise cause of death was not disclosed.

Who was David Emge?

David Emge was born September 9, 1946. He studied drama at the University of Evansville, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Emge began his playing career onstage in the early 1970s before making his feature film debut in 1975 with The Booby Hatch, a comedy. He has also appeared in two films, The Liberation of Cherry Janowski and The Devil and Sam Silverstein, which were released in 1978.

Following his appearance in The Booby Hatch, David Emge was working as a chef in New York when he met famed horror filmmaker George A. Romero.

Emge continued to feature in horror films after his performance in Dawn of the Dead. He co-starred with Kevin Van Hentenryck and Annie Ross in the horror sequel Basket Case 2, released in 1990. The actor also played a prominent role in the 1992 film Hellmaster, opposite John Saxon from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Emge has appeared in other documentary films as a result of his involvement in the enormously successful Dawn of the Dead film, which was eventually recreated by Zack Snyder and James Gunn. The actor was also popular among horror enthusiasts, and he enjoyed meeting them at horror and sci-fi conferences.

Emge's family

Emge leaves behind his three sisters (Sue, Kathleen, and Barbara), as well as a few nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

