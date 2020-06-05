Dawood Ibrahim tests positive for Coronavirus along with wife, admitted to military hospital in Karachi

Dawood Ibrahim's staff and personal bodyguards have been quarantined following his positive test results. Read on to know more.

The novel deadly coronavirus has not been sparing even the rich and mighty as underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was tested positive along with his wife. According to CNN News 18's exclusive report, Dawood Ibrahim as well as his wife Mehjabin aka Zubeena Zareena were tested positive and have now been admitted to a military hospital in Karachi. Dawood's staff and personal bodyguards have been quarantined. Citing top government sources, the report revealed that Dawood has in fact contracted the virus and tested positive despite Pakistan denying it.

Dawood, who has been accused of the 1993 Mumbai blasts, maintains a secretive and low profile. He has also kept his family life out of the public eye. The underworld don was listed as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States. He carries a reward of US $25 million on his head for his role in the 1993 Bombay bombings.

More details to follow.

Credits :CNN News 18

