DDG shocks fans with home invasion footage: Intruders assault rapper in startling video

DDG said in July that he would be focusing less on YouTube to his over 6 million subscribers across numerous channels in order to further his music career as a rapper as per XXL. This appears to be working well, as he opened for famous rapper Gunna at a sold-out event at New York's Barclays Center on September 9.

Despite his achievements, DDG appears to have had a run of bad luck after going popular after revealing via his social media platforms that his home had been broken into by two men while he was sleeping, then revealing that it was a skit.

DDG was slapped by two men while asleep

As per XXL, on September 15, the YouTuber used his Twitter/X account to publish a YouTube video in which he stated that two men broke inside his house while he was sleeping and smacked him before fleeing. "Whoever you are, I don't know what type of sick game you think you're playing," he remarked. "I'm not sure if you think it's funny to sneak into my house and put your hands on me. It's not funny," DDG said.

According to XXL, he uploaded CCTV evidence of the incident, which shows two anonymous individuals approaching DDG and striking him while he was sleeping in his bed, before departing the room fast. The circumstance awoke the rapper, who got up, assessed his surroundings, grabbed a weapon, and turned on the lights.

DDG's two intruders posted their own footage

On Twitter/X, video footage of the two intruders giving a first-hand description of the experience emerged, beginning with them approaching DDG from behind and one of them striking him in the back of the head. As per XXL, they are then shown frantically rushing through his house, and down the stairs, as they attempt to flee, and although they can be heard conversing to each other, it is unclear what they are saying.

DDG confirms the video Is fake?

As reported by XXL, DDG took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, September 17, to inform his followers that the video he shared was a hoax. Since posting the video, the 25-year-old rapper has reportedly received messages from concerned fans.

"Y'all really think a n***a ran in my crib and slapped me & dipped or y'all trolling? [tears of joy emoji]," he tweeted. DDG appears to be back on YouTube releasing prank videos.

