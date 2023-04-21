Dead Island 2: How to play, defend and counter zombies in the video game? Find out

Dead Island is a popular action role-playing survival and horror video game that was published by Deep Silver. If you are a video game enthusiast and love killing zombies in an alternate, digital reality, then this game is just for you. Read the article to find out how to play, defend, and counter the zombies in Dead Island 2 video game.

How to play co-op in Dead Island 2?

Follow the following steps in case you want to play with friends or strangers online. However, it should be noted that players should first play solo before the option to play co-op opens up to them.

Start Dead Island 2 and begin the campaign.

Complete the opening missions up to the "Bel-Air Brawl” stage.

Once the mission has been completed, players will receive a tutorial explaining that the co-op option has been unlocked.

ALSO READ: Pokemon Go: How to get Land Forme Shaymin? Step-by-step guide for Grass and Gratitude tasks

There are two ways in which players can opt for co-op.

Click on the ‘Join’ option in the main menu and either choose a stranger to play with by clicking on ‘Quick Join’, or, select a friend via an open lobby from the list.

Start a co-op by yourself. Every time you select co-op you must choose if you want to play alone, play in a public lobby that anybody online can join, or if you want to keep it limited to only friends.

ALSO READ: Who is Barbara Lynch and why is she facing backlash for her workplace culture? Here's all you need to know

How to counter and defend in Dead Island 2?

Players can either block or dodge attacks depending on which of the six Slayers are the chosen character.

In order to Block, hold L1 or the left bumper. However, this tactic might not work on some more powerful blows.

In order to Dodge an attack, press and hold the L1 or the Left Bumper with a direction on the left stick, so that the player can move out of the way of the attack.

ALSO READ: Black teen Ralph Yarl shot in Kansas City: 5 things you need to know about the case

Countering is similar to blocking and dodging, but now there is a timing component attached to it. Timing a block or a dodge will shock the zombie so players can use this time to press either the Square or the X button to initiate a savage counter. This can be followed up with two more presses of the R2 or the Right Trigger on the first blow to cause even more damage. This is usually enough a knock down a zombie definitively.

ALSO READ: Dark and Darker: How to download the playtest? Here's everything you need to know