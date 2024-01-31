Death Stranding is one of the most played and popular games among game enthusiasts. Gamers have been waiting long to play the game on iOS and Mac devices. As part of a renewed effort by Apple to showcase the gaming capabilities of Apple Silicon products, Hideo Kojima announced the release of this director's cut for Macs at WWDC 2023. Meanwhile, Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro port during its Wonderlust iPhone launch event in September.

And at last, on January 30, it was announced that Death Stranding: Director's Cut is now playable on compatible iOS and macOS devices. The game's director's cut edition is jam-packed with exciting new features, including racing events, weapons, buildable structures, additional objectives, and more.

Death Stranding: Director's- Price, space and other details

The eerily magnificent game is also playable on Apple-powered platforms, such as Macs, iPads, and iPhones, in addition to PlayStation and PC. This means that iPads with M1 or later—that is, the 2021 Pro duo, 2022 Pro duo, and 2022 Air—as well as Macs with any of the Apple M-series CPUs, can now play it.

Currently, the Director's Cut of Death Stranding is available at $19.99, down from $39.99, in the App Store. The game can be downloaded on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, and cross-device progress syncing is supported, making this an excellent offer. The Mac edition of the open-world action game weighs 69.75 GB, but the initial iOS download will only be 1.78 GB in size.

Advertisement

About Death Stranding: Director's Cut

Kojima Productions created the popular third-person strand game Death Stranding: Director's Cut. In the game, the world reconnects by Sam Porter Bridges' goal to bring the United Cities of America together.

He must travel throughout the nation to restore the Chiral Network for those who survive the catastrophic Death Stranding event. In addition to Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner are the stars of Death Stranding Director's Cut.

ALSO READ: PlayStation State of Play 2024: Streaming details and all you need to know