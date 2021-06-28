Deepika Kumari becomes world number 1 archer after 3 wins at WC

Deepika Kumari, Star Indian Archer, regained the number one slot in the global rankings following her hat-trick of Gold Medals at the stage 3 of world cup. She had achieved the uno spot for the first time in 2012, and was back to the top after claiming gold in three recurve events – women’s individual, team and mixed pair. “This is going to take Deepika to the number one spot in the world rankings on Monday!,” read an official tweet by World Archery.

Deepika first combined with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari for a comfortable win against Mexico. She then paired up with husband, Atanu Das, and scored a win against Netherland. The 27-year old from Ranchi then won against Elena Osipova by 6-0 to record a perfect win, thereby getting her the fourth individual world cup gold medal. Overall, she has nine gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medal in the world cup.

“This is the first time I have won all three medals in a World Cup. I am just happy but at the same time, I have to continue improving as we have some very, very important competitions lined up,” Deepika told PTI. Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut on Instagram, showered her wishes on the archer. She wrote, “Wow best archer in the world has to be from the land of Lord Rama. Congratulations Deepika Ji.” Apart from Kangana, others from Bollywood like Anupam Kher, Aahana Kumra congratulated Deepika for bringing so much pride and fame to India at a global level.

Deepika will soon be presenting India as the lone female archer in the Tokyo Olympics.

