Def Leppard and Journey set for their stadium tour; find out the cities they'll perform in and when will tickets go live?

Two rock titans, Journey and Def Leppard, are set to electrify fans across a 23-city stadium tour this upcoming summer, promising a lineup bursting with anthems and nostalgia.

A rock extravaganza

Kicking off on July 6, 2024, at St. Louis's Busch Stadium and concluding on Sept. 8 at Denver's Coors Field, the tour will feature a parade of hits, including classics like Any Way You Want It, Don’t Stop Believin’, Photograph, and Pour Some Sugar on Me.

Joining the rock legends in select cities will be fellow hitmakers Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick, promising an unforgettable musical feast.

Excitement mounts as the ticket sales approach. Presale ticket registration begins on Dec. 7 at www.defleppardjourney2024.com . Citi cardholders enjoy an exclusive presale starting Dec. 13 through www.citientertainment.com , while the general public sale launches on Dec. 15, all at 10 a.m. local time.

Legends on the road

Both Journey and Def Leppard have been crisscrossing the globe with their music prowess. Def Leppard, fresh from a sold-out stadium tour in 2022 alongside Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, continued their global journey in 2023. Frontman Joe Elliott teased surprises and an homage to the band's rich history in their upcoming sets.

Advertisement

Journey, celebrating their 50th anniversary Freedom tour, announced a string of 2024 dates preceding the stadium spectacle. Their journey will see them play at arenas across the U.S. from Feb. 9 to April 29, building anticipation for the grandiose stadium tour with Def Leppard.

As fans gear up for this colossal musical event, anticipation surges for a summer filled with iconic anthems, thrilling performances, and the timeless magic of rock 'n' roll that only Journey and Def Leppard can deliver.

Tour dates scheduled for Journey and Def Leppard in 2024:

July 6, 2024, St Louis, MO Busch Stadium with Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024, Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium with Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024, Atlanta, GA Truist Park with Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024, Chicago, IL Wrigley Field with Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024, Detroit, MI Comerica Park with Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024, Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium with Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024, Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park with Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024, Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium with Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024, Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park with Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024, Cleveland, OH Progressive Field with Heart

Aug. 2, 2024, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre with Heart

Aug. 5, 2024, Boston, MA Fenway Park with Heart

Aug. 7, 2024, Flushing, NY Citi Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 12, 2024, Arlington, TX Globe Life Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 14, 2024, Houston, TX Minute Maid Park with Steve Miller Band

Advertisement

Aug. 16, 2024, San Antonio, TX Alamodome with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 19, 2024, Minneapolis, MN Target Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 23, 2024, Phoenix, AZ Chase Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 25, 2024, Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 28, 2024, San Francisco, CAOracle Park with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 30, 2024, San Diego, CA Petco Park with Steve Miller Band

Sept. 4, 2024, Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park with Cheap Trick

Sept. 8, 2024, Denver, CO Coors Field with Cheap Trick