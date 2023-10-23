'Definitely staged': Fans go into speculation mode as IShowSpeed almost crashes during driver's license test

IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, is one of the most popular and risk-taking streamers in the world of live video. He frequently does unbelievable things during his streams, such as lighting fireworks in his bedroom or experimenting with products like elephant toothpaste right next to his streaming apparatus. But it definitely gets him massive views.

Speed recently engaged in an IRL stream where he appeared to set up a driving test with a teacher seated next to him. In the test, the incident did him no favors, as evidenced by the viral video of him smashing his car into a ditch.

Check out the video right here!

ALSO READ: What did IShowSpeed say about his Twitch unban? Star streamer opens up to fans after 2 year return

Fans call Speed's crash video 'staged'

Even though the video was hilarious, several fans posted images from his previous streams where he had disclosed the news that he had already obtained his driver's license. Many of his fans also felt that the entire interaction was really simply a staged act with paid actors.

Check out fan reactions right here!

About IShowSpeed

Darren's frantic and chaotic streams have played a major role in his ascent to fame as one of YouTube's top streamers. His content, which won him the Variety Streamer of the Year award, occasionally features sports videos but also includes several real-world practical jokes that have a history of going wrong. Speed has about 30 million subscribers across three different channels on YouTube, which he refers to as his "streaming home."

After being banned from Twitch in 2021, Speed was recently unbanned from the platform. On October 10, Speed's Twitch channel's fans discovered that it had been unbanned. This information was made public after Twitch CEO Dan Clancy acknowledged lately giving some permanently banned streamers a "second chance," albeit it is yet unknown why he was permitted to return. However, viewers continue to wait for his Twitch stream.

ALSO READ: Why is IShowSpeed visiting India? Core reason explored as star streamer takes over Mumbai streets