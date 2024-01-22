Delhi continues to face severe cold conditions causing flight delays; dense fog to persist over next few days

IMD reported that northern India suffered extreme cold wave conditions for the first time this winter. And now, the India Meteorological Department forecasts that dense to extremely dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions would persist over North India for the next 3-5 days. Similarly, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist over the plains of northwest India for the next three days.

IMD's bulletin read. "Dense to very dense fog conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 5 days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 3 days"



Temperature drops causes flight delays

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was 4.8°C on Sunday, while the maximum temperature dropped to 15.8°C.

Flight and train delays and cancellations continued to disrupt many people's travel plans as dense fog blanketed various sections of the country, restricting visibility. However, the fog at Delhi's IGI airport was less severe than it had been in recent days. The visibility remained over 1,000 meters throughout. Morning temperatures in Delhi-NCR were higher due to cloud cover.

Advertisement

Most of North India has been hit by severe cold wave conditions, as well as dense fog that has reduced visibility and disrupted rail and air activity. Starting December 29, 2023, maximum temperatures fell by 5-8 degrees Celsius below normal, resulting in a lengthy cold period.

A small relief occurred on January 7 and 8, thanks to a passing western disturbance. However, the comfort was short-lived as frigid weather returned on January 9. The weather bureau predicts a 2-3°C drop in low temperatures across much of East India during the next three days, with no major change after that.

ALSO READ: Boeing Affirms Uninterrupted Plane Deliveries To India Amidst MAX 9 Concerns