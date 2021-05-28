Delivery boy wins hearts with his kind gesture as he brings food at a different location & charges no money

A Facebook post shared by a customer of food delivery has gone viral on social media, leaving the netizens praising the boy's generous gesture. Named Azrul, he happily delivered the food to a “wrong” address without charging a penny.

Several acts of kindness are being seen on social media amid the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. Recently, a customer of a Malaysian online food delivery company has shared a heart-warming gesture of a delivery guy who travelled an extra distance just to deliver her food ordered at the wrong address. The customer, Pate Othman took to Facebook to appreciate the gesture and shared a picture of his mother with the company’s delivery boy, Azrul, along with a story that will surely melt your heart.

Sharing the photo, Pate Othman wrote, “Meet Azrul, a Grab delivery boy. Two weeks ago, I didn't change my location from Cheras to Puchong when I ordered dinner. It was too late when I realized the blunder I had made and called Azrul to tell him that I'm no longer in the office. I asked him to keep the food for himself, but Azrul said he felt bad that I won't have anything to eat and decided to send the meal to my house free of charge in Puchong.”

However, Azrul decided to bring the food home free of charge so that the customer had something to eat. The customer gave him a small ang pow (a gift of money given as a token of good wishes), an envelope with 100 Malaysian ringgit. Upon opening the envelope, Azrul came back to the customer to return the money as he felt it was "too much", but he was told that his actions were priceless. Touched by this sweet gesture, he took a photo with the customer’s mom.

Azrul’s kind gesture has impressed many netizens who praised him in the comments section. While one user wrote, “Well done boy. Keep it up!”, another commented, “It’s great to know that there are people that still have integrity and pride no matter what they do.”

