Did Adidas make $560 Million with unsold Yeezy shoes designed by Kanye West? All you need to know

The unsold Yeezy shoes designed by the famous rapper Kanye West have reportedly earned Adidas more than $560 Million in sales, this year. Here's all you need to know...

Published on Jul 25, 2023
Adidas's Yeezy shoes (Image credits: Rock n Sole Instagram)

  • The unsold Yeezy shoes earned Adidas more than half a billion dollars in sales, this year
  • Yeezy shoes are designed by the famous American rapper, Kanye West

The unsold Adidas Yeezy shoes, which is designed by famous American rapper Kanye West, has been making headlines lately thanks to excellent sale, this year. As per the latest reports by The Financial Express, the unsold Yeezy shoes earned the world famous brand more than half a billion dollars in sales this year, so far. The latest updates have confirmed that the unsold Adidas Yeezy shoes made around $560 Million dollars this year, leaving the market highly surprised.

When Adidas cut ties with Kanye West

The American rapper has been making headlines quite often after he made some disturbing racist and antisemitic comments, which led several world famous brands including Adidas to cut ties with him. Kanye West, Candace Owens, and a few others were sported wearing t-shirts with the 'White Lives Matter' slogan written on them, in the fall season of 2022. All of the celebrated brands including Adidas ended their contract with Kanye West, after the controversial rapper made these remarks, with immediate effect.

For the unversed, the Southern Poverty Law Center suggests that the term ‘White Lives Matter’ is associated with a Neo-Nazi group with the same name. This group was founded as a 'racist response to the civil rights movement Black Lives Matter’ and describes itself as ‘dedicated to the promotion of the white race and taking positive action as a united voice against issues facing our race.’ 

Credits: The Financial Times / Rock n Sole Instagram

