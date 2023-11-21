Did Banksy reveal his real name? Exploring rumors as 20-year-old video interview of street artist resurfaces

A lost BBC interview with the elusive street artist Banksy has recently been found, giving a rare and interesting peek into the artist's early career. The interview, which was conducted over two decades ago, features Banksy's honest opinions on his unique approach to art and his thoughts on graffiti as a form of expression. The finding has renewed interest in the artist, who has been cloaked in obscurity for a long time, as per BBC.

A rare glimpse into the artist Banksy's identity: ‘It's Robbie’

Banksy's identity has remained a well-kept secret throughout his career, but a freshly unearthed conversation reveals a glimpse of the truth. When asked about his first name, the enigmatic artist appeared to reveal it as "Robbie" as per BBC. This minor reveal humanizes Banksy's public character, providing admirers with a little but crucial insight into the guy behind the provocative work.

ALSO READ: Who is Sam Altman? 5 facts to know about the OpenAI CEO

During the interview, Banksy asserted that vandalism is a legitimate kind of art, saying, "I'm not here to apologize for it." He rationalized graffiti as a quick way to transmit a message, drawing a comparison to the convenience of microwave meals. This unabashed position deepens Banksy's creative philosophy by highlighting the importance of immediacy and the uncensored dissemination of ideas.

Banksy, best recognized for his unique graffiti work with satirical overtones, made an intriguing parallel between his artistic process and microwaving food. The Bristol-based artist described his method as rapid and efficient, expressing a desire to "get it done and dusted."

This discovery shed light on Banksy's work's immediacy and spontaneity, questioning conventional assumptions of the art creation process.

Encouraging creative freedom: Banksy's unconventional advice

Banksy gave uncommon advice in response to inquiries regarding the legality and ethics of graffiti: "Go out! Trash things! Have fun!" This rebellious encouragement corresponded to his belief that art should not be restricted to traditional places. Banksy's request that people paint over his work underscored his conviction in the ephemeral nature of street art, subverting existing standards and encouraging a dynamic connection with the public.

Meanwhile, this interview's rediscovery not only provides a historical relic for art fans but also provides a new viewpoint on Banksy's early career and creative approach.

As the artist continues to attract audiences across the world, the missing interview provides a crucial glimpse into the thinking of a visionary who has permanently changed the face of modern art. With Banksy's true identity perhaps discovered and his unrepentant position on vandalism disclosed, the artist's mystery deepens, leaving admirers and detractors alike yearning for additional insights into the man behind the stencils.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Kyle Vogt? Cruise CEO steps down after suspension of license to operate in California