On Friday, a global outage of Microsoft services caused disruptions across different sectors worldwide. Several Microsoft Windows devices worldwide were rendered inoperable by a malicious software update from cybersecurity outfit Crowdstrike, causing disruptions to everything from online businesses and financial institutions to airline travel and healthcare facilities.

Microsoft's global outage connected to faulty Crowdstrike update

According to the company, a bug in an upgrade to Falcon Sensor, one of CrowdStrike's software products, caused massive technical problems worldwide by fouling up Windows systems. The software began to malfunction on Windows computers running it, displaying the feared "Blue Screen of Death" until the system was fixed. This was due to an incorrect update that Crowdstrike released

CEO of CrowdStrike apologizes for the disruption

Simply put, the software meant to keep critical computer systems safe from disturbances and breakdowns ended up bringing them down. George Kurtz, the CEO of CrowdStrike, expressed regret for the disruption, which it said was caused by bad faulty code.

In the meantime, the global Windows outage swiftly emerged as the most discussed topic on Twitter/X, where a collection of hilarious postings from cybersecurity experts posing as first-week employees at Crowdstrike was compiled by artificial intelligence bots.

What is Crowdstrike?

CrowdStrike is an American cybersecurity firm founded in 2011 and based in Austin, Texas. The business expanded quickly after it started by utilizing cloud-based technologies to provide a variety of security services.

Major players in Silicon Valley have raised millions of dollars for it, including Google's venture capital division. It boasts on its website that it protects 538 out of the Fortune 1000 corporations, and it employs thousands of individuals to support businesses in various nations throughout the world.

Over the last ten years, the company has had tremendous growth. As of Thursday's market close, its market worth was over $83 billion, but its stock price continued to decline on Friday. Following the downtime, CrowdStrike's stock value plummeted, falling as much as 13% early on Friday.

