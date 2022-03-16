Did Eiffel Tower just grow by 6 metres in height? Here’s the truth

Eiffel Tower is one of the wonders of the world and almost all eyes are on this stunning structure. Today, it has made it to the headlines for a very unique reason. Reportedly, the tower has grown 6 metres on Tuesday. Yes! You heard that right. The Eiffel Tower now measures 330 metres after a new digital radio antenna was attached to the top of the Paris monument. The DAB+ antenna was airlifted onto its peak by helicopter under a leaden sky.

For the unversed, Eiffel Tower was built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century and during its construction, the tower surpassed the Washington Monument to become the tallest man-made structure in the world. The Eiffel Tower held the title of the tallest man-made structure for four decades until the Chrysler Building in New York City was topped off in 1929. Eiffel Tower indeed was one of the most visited tourist sites in the world.

Talking about the height, it has been changed several times due to the replacement of ageing antennas. Apparently, the Eiffel Tower has been used for broadcast transmissions for more than 100 years. Live television images showed the helicopter lowering the antenna onto its base atop the tower, where workmen made it secure in an operation that lasted less than 10 minutes.

