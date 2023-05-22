Did Jeffery Epstein threaten to expose Bill Gates’ affair with bridge player? 6 things you need to know about Mila Antonova

Jeffery Epstein reportedly tried to play his hand and failed when he blackmailed Bill Gates. Epstein threatened to expose an affair Bill Gates allegedly had with a young bridge player named Mila Antonova. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Epstein wanted Bill Gates to invest in a multibillion-dollar charitable trust, and when the Microsoft cofounder declined, he turned to blackmail. Here is everything you need to know about the bridge player Mila Antonova.

Mila Antonova and Bill Gates had an alleged affair

Mila had admitted that she and Bill Gates were on friendly terms; the two allegedly had a deeper connection. A source has reportedly told the Journal Russian bridge player allegedly had an affair with Bill Gates while he was married to his then-wife Linda Gates.

Mila Antonova was a bridge player

Mila was a bridge player; a video of her passionately talking about the card game has resurfaced online. In the 2010 video posted by IgniteNYC, Mila mentions playing bridge at the same table as Bill Gates. In the video, she talks about the origin of the bridge while persuading the audience to play the game.

Bill Gates met Mila Antonova through a tournament

Bill Gates and Mila Antonova met around 2010. According to the Wallstreet Journal, Mila Antonova and Bill Gates met in a tournament for a card game bridge. Antonova was reported to be in her 20s when she met the Microsoft co-founder.

ALSO READ: Who is Bill Gates’ new girlfriend Paula Hurd? 4 things to know about the widow of ex Oracle CEO Mark Hurd

Mila Antonova met Epstien in 2013

Mila encountered Epstein when she was trying to secure funding for a business around 2013. She was trying to develop BridgePlanet, which would help other people learn and enjoy the game she loved. Mila told The Journal that she was unaware of Epstein's heinous crimes when she initially pitched her business idea to him. In the interview, she confessed, "I just thought he was a successful businessman and wanted to help. I am disgusted with Epstein and what he did."

Epstein paid for Mila’s education

Although he did not provide financial backing to Mila, he paid for her to attend a programming camp, which would help her to pursue her interest in software development.

She spoke to The Journal about the same and revealed that she herself was confused about Epstein’s intentions in doing so. “I don’t know why he did that. Mila said. “When I asked, he said something like he was wealthy and wanted to help people when he could.” Mila’s LinkedIn reads that she works as a software engineer.

Advertisement

Mila Antonova stayed with Epstein briefly

Epstein offered Mila to let Mila stay at his New York City townhouse in November 2011. Antonova has admitted that she did not interact with Epstein or anybody else in that brief time that she stayed there.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates expecting first baby with Nayel Nassar, mom Melinda Gates REACTS