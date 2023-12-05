Did Joey King and Jacob Elordi ever date? Exploring their relationship as the actress fires back at him for Kissing Booth comments

Joey King is making a statement regarding her co-star Jacob Elordi's criticism of their popular Netflix romantic comedy series, Kissing Booth.

At the Los Angeles Balenciaga fashion show on Saturday, King said, "I think it's unfortunate anyone would feel that way." "I enjoyed creating those films, regardless of what others may think."

When Elordi criticized the movie in his GQ Men of the Year cover story, he let down both the actors who starred in the three The Kissing Booth movies and their fans. He said to the magazine, "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies." Those films are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”

The Kissing Booth films, which are directed, co-written, and produced by Vince Marcello, center on the romance between high school students Elle (King) and Noah (Elordi). In the second chapter, Perez appears as the new student at the school and develops feelings for Elle once more.

Between 2018 and 2021, King and Elordi portrayed Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the three Kissing Booth films. Prior to the first film's release, the couple dated for more than a year, which resulted in one of Elordi's first roles in the industry. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline!

Jacob Elordi and Joey King's relationship timeline

January 2017

When The Kissing Booth began filming in Los Angeles and Cape Town, South Africa (with some scenes shot at the University of Cape Town), in January 2017, King and Elordi got together. Weeks after King was first revealed as the main character in The Kissing Booth, filming started and continued until April 2017.

King subsequently discussed her initial thoughts on her co-star with Bello magazine."Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship."

February 2017

The exact moment that King and Elordi's romance took off has never been formally confirmed. However, King later revealed to Seventeen that about a month into the early filming, she started to see him as more than just a friend.

June 2017

When Elordi uploaded a picture of King and herself in front of the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles in April 2017, King and Elordi's relationship officially went public on Instagram. Two months later, on June 26, 2017, Elordi's 20th birthday, King shared the first Instagram picture of him.

May 2018

King shared multiple pictures with Elordi prior to The Kissing Booth's Netflix debut. To avoid seeming overly romantic, the majority of them also featured Joel Courtney, their co-star. The two were able to display some PDA at a Los Angeles special screening of the movie.

November 2018

Fans speculated that Joey King and Jacob Elordi had split up three months after Us Weekly provided an update on their relationship. After Elordi declared on his Instagram Stories that he was taking a break from social media at the time, rumors began to circulate.

Later, he fully deleted his Instagram account. Following that, King convinced fans that the two were no longer together with a mysterious tweet on Twitter. At that moment, she tweeted, "Thank god I have my dog tho."

August 2019

Following the conclusion of filming The Kissing Booth 2 with King, fans theorize that Elordi and Zendaya began dating. Zendaya and Elordi were pictured together while vacationing in Greece in August 2019. In October 2019, two months later, Zendaya and Elordi were once again snapped at a Los Angeles movie theater.

After splitting up, Elordi started dating his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. Joey, on the other hand, and King tied the knot in 2023.

