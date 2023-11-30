Did Kyle Richards cheat on Mauricio Umansky? Exploring the alleged affair of RHWOBH star with Morgan Wade

Audiences have had a glimpse into the relationship between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky ever since Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted in 2010. The couple opened their home to cameras while they raised their daughters, expanded their businesses, and took in numerous fur babies.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards has a lot to answer for, including her tattoos and her missing wedding band. In a joint Instagram post, Kyle and Mauricio denied that they were divorcing in spite of the reports from July 2023. Since then, there have been rumors of Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade dating, while Mauricio and his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater have been linked romantically.

Kyle Richards reacts to reports of divorce from Mauricio

Sutton was questioned by Kyle about the issues she thought she was having behind closed doors, and he accused her of making “veiled threats." Incredulous, the guests stared around the room until Garcelle Beauvais finally brought up her marriage when Sutton finally confronted Kyle about the details she was leaving out of her life.

The new [wedding] band: what's up? Sutton interjected, "You haven't been wearing your wedding ring," to which she asked. Upon Mauricio's confession of guilt in their marriage, Kyle disclosed that she had purchased the ring for herself when Garcelle inquired about whether it was a "makeup band."

The room fell silent as she exclaimed, "So what you're saying is if my husband cheated on me?" Sutton chewed for a moment before answering, "Did I say that?"

"We've had a difficult time; I haven't had a great year," Kyle began, going on to say that she had previously disclosed that her marriage had been experiencing difficulties at the housewives' spiritual retreat. Is that not sufficient for you two? Would you like more? Do you want my husband to cheat on me?

Kyle and Mauricio's marriage

The star of the show, Kyle, got married to Mauricio Umansky in 1996 after they first connected in 1994. Together, the couple has three daughters: Portia, Sophia, and Alexia. Upon getting married, Kyle was four months along with Alexia's pregnancy.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade dating rumors

After becoming friends in February 2022, Kyle and Morgan hit it off right away. When the pair got matching tattoos later that year, curious onlookers started to wonder if they were romantically involved. During a trip to Paris in September, Kyle and Morgan reignited dating rumors, but the Californian clarified it was all business.

