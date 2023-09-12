Did Logan Paul receive an apology from Dillon Danis? Debunking the viral rumor
Logan Paul received an 'apology' from Dillon Danis in a modified video of their face-to-face, as the YouTube star poked fun at his adversary using AI.
As Logan Paul and Dillon Danis prepare to fight on October 14, the former UFC fighter has become a little too personal with some of his verbal barbs and pre-fight mind games.
Danis has regularly pursued Logan's fiancee, Nina Agdal, putting photos of her on Twitter/X with various men, some of whom were prior partners and others who were plain phony shots. As a result, Agdal has obtained a restraining order against Danis, putting the battle between him and Logan in peril.
Logan Paul receives an 'apology' from Dillon Danis
Logan used to be reserved, insisting that Dillon's mind tricks had not "fazed" him in the least. However, the ImPaulsive podcast host decided to turn the tables on him by posting modified versions of his posts online. Logan used AI to elicit an 'apology' from Danis by posting a modified clip of their previous pre-fight face-to-face on Twitter/X.
The video has already been viewed over 27 million times online, and while it was obvious to many that it was a joke, some had to clarify it for others to ensure they understood it was a parody. Dillon stated that he, too, saw the humorous side of things. "I'm not going to lie, this is hilarious."
"Fair play," he wrote a few hours after the video began to circulate.
History of Animosity
Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' animosity began after Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul, competed in a boxing battle against Dillon's close friend, Ben Askren. Jake prevailed, knocking off Askren in the first round. Following this, Logan took to social media to call out Danis, asserting that he would be the next Paul brother to defeat a member of Askren's inner circle.
While some think that the feud is mainly a media trick to garner attention and draw more people, others believe that the two have genuine enmity. Regardless of the underlying nature of their rivalry, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have successfully caught the attention of their respective fan groups, maintaining the excitement for the clash.
Know more about Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
