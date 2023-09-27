Did Matt Gaetz date Cassidy Hutchinson? Former White House aide clarifies in new memoir

An allegation made by Rep. Matt Gaetz that he and Cassidy Hutchinson formerly dated was addressed by, the former White House assistant who was a pivotal witness in the committee hearings on January 6 of last year. Hutchinson was questioned on Monday's episode of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC about a section of her most recent book 'Enough' where she discussed her contacts with the Florida politician.

According to PEOPLE, on Monday, Hutchinson said that Rep. Matt Gaetz is a "very unserious" congressman and that she has "higher standards" than to date Gaetz.

Cassidy Hutchinson reacts to Matt Gaetzs' claim of them once dating

The former White House aide claims in her latest memoir, Enough, that Gaetz flirted with her sometimes when she was in the Trump administration, even making a pass at her late at night during a 2020 Camp David conference.

Before the book was published on Tuesday, the accusation was made public. Gaetz replied by claiming that he had no knowledge of Hutchinson's book and that he and Hutchinson had once been romantically involved but had since ended their relationship peacefully and remained friends.

"I will give Matt credit [to] his part of the statement that we did have an amicable working relationship and we were good friends — at points. Matt Gaetz, in my opinion, is somebody that I personally do not hold in high regard in terms of trust, and I do not think that Matt Gaetz has the best track record for relationships. I will say for myself: I have never dated Matt Gaetz. I have much higher standards for men, and Matt, frankly, is a very unserious politician.”

Gaetz is portrayed throughout Hutchinson's book as someone who routinely hung out and was ignored by White House staff members. She claims in one account that Gaetz "brushed his thumb across her chin" after President Donald Trump's first impeachment when they were in a bar.

She adds that the White House chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows, had cautioned her to avoid Gaetz, implying that federal prosecutors would be looking into his suspected illegal activity.

Who is Matt Gaetz?

Representative for Florida's first congressional district, Matt Gaetz is now serving his fourth term in office. Gaetz has been a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump as a key member of the 118th Congress and the House Armed Services Committee.

