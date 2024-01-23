NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, is without a doubt one of the country's most successful business leaders. Narayan Murthy is a managerial legend, and the millionaire businessman continues to speak about his hardships and how he built a large corporate empire.

Murthy received multiple job offers from major companies like as Air India, TELCO, and TISCO after earning his master's degree at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, but he chose the position of chief system programmer at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad instead.

Why did Narayan Murthy rejects job offers from Air Inida TISCO, and others?

Murthy's decision to choose IIM-A was unusual because he was giving up some well-paying professions for a more normal profile at the institute. At IIM-A, he was earning half of what he could have earned at the firms he turned down, but Murthy had something else that concerned him.

In 2019, the Infosys founder revealed his reason for leaving high-paying positions to join IIM-A, stating that the institution planned to implement India's first time-sharing scheme. IIM-A was the third institution in the world to implement such a system, following Harvard and Stanford.

According to the Scaler website, a time-sharing system is a sort of operating system in which the user can undertake multiple tasks, each of which has the same amount of time to complete. It is also known as a multitasking operating system.

He said, "So I was the only person from my batch of 16 students to have taken half the salary in quest of learning about a modern operating system, about the opportunity to interact with very bright students, about the opportunity to create lots of interactive lessons using computers for students in accounting, in simulation, in finance, in production, etc. So therefore I chose that path and that’s probably the best decision I made in my life."

Infosys was started in 1981 by Narayana Murthy and six other software specialists. It is worth noting that Narayan Murthy created Infosys with an initial capital investment of Rs 10,000, and the company currently has a market capitalization of Rs 5,25,000 crore.

