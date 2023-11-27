Did Netflix ask Squid Game: The Challenge contestants to 'pretend to compete? Exploring wild accusations against showrunners

Suspense, drama, and unexpected turns are frequently the components that keep viewers captivated on reality television. With its high-stakes tournaments and a whopping $4.56 million reward, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, a spin-off inspired by the South Korean blockbuster Squid Game, promises exactly that. Recent accusations by a noteworthy competitor, however, have cast a shadow over the show's legitimacy, stating that contestants were urged to pretend during production. Spencer Hawkings, participant number 299, has turned to TikTok to expose what he considers to be wild editing and manipulation going on behind the scenes.

Wild allegations and the Dalgona cookie challenge

The Dalgona cookie challenge, which was a gripping spectacle in the second episode titled The Man with the Umbrella, served as the backdrop for Spencer's revelations. Contestants had to carefully carve figures out of a toffee treat using just a needle. The stakes were high: a broken cookie meant instant eviction. Spencer's critical moment occurred when he picked the unfavorable umbrella form, igniting a chain reaction of emotions and, eventually, calling the show's genuineness into doubt.

ALSO READ: How historically accurate is Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon? Exploring the differences between reportedly real incidents and the film

According to Spencer's TikTok admissions, the compelling scenes of participants hurriedly working on their cookies were not as genuine as they looked. He alleged that only one-fourth of the room was actually participating, while the other three-fourths were taught to pretend engagement by moving their fingers about as if they were engaged in the task. Spencer admitted to struggling with the deception, doing a bad job pretending and preferring to observe his other candidates who were attempting to perform the assignment sincerely. This finding casts doubt on the reality TV genre's ability to distinguish between fact and production manipulation.

Spencer's emotional rollercoaster: Unveiling the ‘Funny’ moment

While the show presented Spencer's emotional breakdown after selecting the umbrella, he now claims that the funny scene had more to it than what meets the eye. He claimed that the surreptitious instruction to pretend resulted in the humor, showing a layer of intricacy behind the scenes. This sparks a bigger debate regarding the ethics of reality television production and the possible influence on competitors' mental and emotional well-being.

Spencer defends his decision amid accusations

Despite the shocking charges, Spencer remained steadfast in his defense of his choice of the umbrella. In the face of allegations that he was pressured or bullied into making the decision, he insists that it was his decision alone. He underlined that the inner upheaval he displayed on camera was a real expression of his mental battle, implying that the weight of the choice was something he had previously considered before entering the room.

ALSO READ: What is the new viral TikTok hack for dishwashers? Exploring alleged hidden secret feature making a buzz on platform