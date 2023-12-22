Did Oprah Winfrey snub The View? Insider claims daytime's no 1 show is 'pissed' as they get ignored during The Color Purple promotions

The View is a perennial force in the world of daytime television, attracting millions with its intriguing panel discussions and celebrity interviews. Recent incidents involving Oprah Winfrey's promotional tour for the newest rendition of Alice Walker's The Color Purple have left the show feeling rejected and disillusioned, as per Page Six.

Missed opportunity for a reunion

According to sources close to the situation, The View was hoping for a special reunion between its star, Whoopi Goldberg, and Oprah Winfrey. Goldberg and Winfrey, both renowned characters in the entertainment world, co-starred in the acclaimed 1985 adaptation of The Color Purple. The panelists regarded Winfrey's attendance as a perfect opportunity for a sentimental moment and to honor the film's history.

The View welcomed the actors of the latest production of The Color Purple, featuring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks, as well as director Blitz Bazawule, on December 13. Oprah Winfrey's absence, on the other hand, did not go unnoticed. The actors had been effectively hosted by the panel show, but Winfrey's absence became a point of discussion, especially given her active role in promoting the film on other platforms.

A strategic move or unfortunate timing?

According to insiders, the December 13 episode was pre-recorded on November 27, a day when Oprah Winfrey was supposedly unavailable. Despite this explanation, The View is pissed, citing a missed opportunity for a huge reunion. The absence of Winfrey, who appeared on other shows around the same time period, generated speculation about her choice.

A special message and Favorite Things redemption

While Winfrey was unable to join the group in person, she is said to have filmed a special promo for The View's Favorite Things segment to make up for her absence, as per Page Six. According to a spokesperson for Winfrey's Harpo production firm, the media mogul, who is also a producer on the film, has been supportive but unable to attend every promotional event with the cast.

The spokesperson responded to the incident by saying, "As one of the producers, there have been appearances Ms. Winfrey did not participate in with the cast, and was unable to be in New York when this segment was filmed right after Thanksgiving. She is overjoyed to see the cast have their moment."

Despite The View and its viewers' dissatisfaction, the cast's emotional moment during the segment with Goldberg implies that the show succeeded in producing a memorable experience.

While suspicions regarding Oprah Winfrey's choice to miss the daytime favorite continue, it appears the media mogul is attempting to retain a healthy connection with the show, although from afar.

