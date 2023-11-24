Did Prince William and Kate really feel ‘humiliated’ celebrating Christmas with Prince Harry and Meghan? Exploring the rumored tensions

The anticipation of a royal reunion during the festive season was dashed as leaked information revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not on the guest list for Christmas at Sandringham.

This revelation sparked a deeper insight into the ongoing tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, shedding light on why the much-awaited reconciliation might be further than expected.

The leaked guest list debunked earlier speculations of Harry and Meghan's potential inclusion, indicating a deliberate decision by King Charles and his team. Sources close to the king dismissed rumors of a possible New Year invite to Balmoral as media fabrications, highlighting the meticulous planning involved in royal Christmas arrangements.

Fractured relationships and unhealed wounds

As The Daily Beast reported, the rift between Harry and the royal family deepened with the release of his memoir, Spare, where he aired grievances against Prince William, accused the family of mistreatment, and unveiled private conversations.

This public portrayal strained relations, making a reconciliatory Christmas invite seemingly implausible, especially for William and Kate, who felt deeply offended. The royals' reluctance to extend an olive branch stems from concerns about confidential information being disclosed in books or media appearances by the Sussexes.

Reports suggest a lack of trust due to Harry and Meghan's disclosures to the media, amplifying tensions and overshadowing the royal duties with personal drama.

Uncertain reconciliation prospects

Despite the narrative of potential reconciliation, Charles has made no tangible efforts to bridge the gap with Harry. Past decisions like revoking the Sussexes' access to Frogmore Cottage have hindered any casual visits to the UK. Prince Harry and Meghan conspicuously did not receive invitations to his birthday celebration.

According to numerous reports, their call to the king on his birthday was the first substantial conversation since April's coronation. Additionally, sources from the king's side expressed displeasure over the Sussexes briefing the media both before and after the phone call.

As the Sunday Times reported: “It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty. He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life. It is always frustrating when family dynamics overshadow the public role.”

Media intrusions and lingering resentment

Meghan's increased public visibility and the impending release of Omid Scobie's book, known for controversial claims about the royal family, have heightened apprehensions within the palace. The suspicion that the Sussexes might have contributed to the book's narrative fuels unease, overshadowing any hope of a peaceful holiday reunion.

Insiders affirm the accuracy of this overview. “Who shares details of a call with their dad to the media?” questioned the former courtier. “It’s all about PR for Harry and Meghan.”

Amidst these complexities, the possibility of a heartfelt reunion over Christmas appears slim. The divide between the Sussexes and the royals seems too deep to bridge, painting a picture of a strained relationship unlikely to find solace over a festive meal.

