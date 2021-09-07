Did Professor aka Sergio from Money Heist get his doppelganger in Pakistan? Check it out

The popular Spanish web series Money Heist starring Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Hovik Keuchkerian etc, has been all over the social media lately. After the makers have finally released the first volume of Money Heist Season 5 and the audience can’t keep calm about it. And while the heist crime drama has opened to rave reviews from the audience, the lead character Professor has once again made the headlines as his doppelganger has found his way on social media.

Alvaro Morte who played the role of Professor in Money Heist season 5 and his performance has managed to win millions of hearts. And while the fans have been going gaga over his swag, fans have found a look a like of Alvaro and he is going viral on Twitter. A pic of Alvaro Morte aka Professor’s doppelganger has surfaced apparently from Pakistan, wherein the man has an uncanny resemblance with Alvaro’s Money Heist character. He was seen selling groceries at the Pakistani stores. The image was captioned as “Professor working on his next heist”.

Check out the pic of Alvaro Morte aka Professor’s doppelganger:

Meanwhile, Alvaro, who has been a part of the heist crime drama since its inception in 2017, is all gaga over the volume 1 of Money Heist season 5. While the team had recently celebrated the release of the show, Alvaro shared a selfie with the team from the premiere and wrote, “It’s almost here. Almost. We met and could watch it today. And I just can say: OH, MY GOOOOOOD!!!!”

