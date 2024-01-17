Did Shein Copy Uniqlo's Viral Shoulder Bag? Japanese Fashion Giant Takes Legal Action Against Chinese Rival

In a stunning turn of events, Japanese fashion powerhouse Uniqlo has filed a lawsuit against Chinese fast fashion giant Shein, accusing the firm of duplicating its enormously popular Round Mini Shoulder bag. The legal action, filed on December 28, 2023, in Tokyo District Court, claims that certain Shein bags are strikingly similar to Uniqlo's cross-body bag, which has received significant recognition and popularity, particularly among online shoppers as per NDTV.

A fashion battle unfolds: Uniqlo's claims against Shein

Fast Retailing, Uniqlo's Japanese parent company, claims that Shein's imitation items closely resemble the unique design of Uniqlo's shoulder bag. In an official statement, Fast Retailing voiced concern that the sale of these imitation products damages the Uniqlo brand and its products. The company stressed its commitment to intellectual property rights and took a firm position against any violation.

The legal action not only asks that Shein stop selling the claimed imitation products immediately, but it also wants reimbursement for Uniqlo's losses caused by these sales. Uniqlo's decision shows a clear commitment to defending its intellectual property and brand integrity in the face of global competition.

Shein responds: A closer look at the investigation

Responding to the claims, a Shein spokesperson told CNN that the company is looking into the problem. Shein reaffirmed its commitment to intellectual property rights and stated that it takes all reports of infringement seriously. The spokesperson's remark suggests that Shein is prepared to participate in the legal process and answer Uniqlo's concerns.

Uniqlo's Round Mini Shoulder bag gained great traction in 2023, topping Lyst's list of the year's most popular bags. The bag's popularity stems from its versatility, spaciousness, and affordability. It costs $19.90 and comes in nine different colors. Videos displaying the bag's shockingly large capacity, which initially appeared on TikTok in 2022, helped to its viral appeal across several social media platforms.

Fashion titans: Uniqlo and Shein

Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. operates Uniqlo, Japan's largest fashion retailer, with roughly 2,500 outlets worldwide. Since opening its first shop in 1984, Uniqlo has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and affordable fashion. Shein, started in 2008 in China and headquartered in Singapore, has evolved into a worldwide power with approximately 10,000 employees and operations in over 150 countries.

Shein, on the other hand, has come under fire from environmental and human rights activists for allegedly exploiting unpaid workers, using opaque production procedures, and encouraging overconsumption. Uniqlo's legal action against Shein adds a new dimension to the continuing debate over ethical standards in the fast fashion business.

As the legal battle continues, industry analysts and fashion fans eagerly await the outcome of this clash between two fashion giants. The judgment is anticipated to have far-reaching repercussions for intellectual property rights and fair competition in the global fashion sector, determining the industry's future dynamic.

