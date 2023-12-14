Did 'The Crown' save the best for last? Exploring the surprise twist in the riveting Netflix finale

Spoiler Alert: This article contains details from Season 6 of The Crown.

The much-anticipated Season 6 conclusion of 'The Crown' has arrived on Netflix, leaving fans in amazement and excitement. In the series finale, Olivia Colman and Claire Foy reprise their roles as Queen Elizabeth II alongside Imelda Staunton. The surprise revelation sends viewers on an emotional roller coaster as the queen faces difficult decisions and encounters terrifying apparitions of her younger self as per Deadline.

Revisiting the past: Colman and Foy return

The nostalgic attraction of 'The Crown' is heightened as Olivia Colman and Claire Foy reprise their roles as Queen Elizabeth II. The series, which is noted for its immaculate casting, provides a poignant reunion, with the three queens standing side by side in the final moments. Director Stephen Daldry creates a spellbinding performance, with the trio standing in sync beneath the arches of Westminster Abbey. The emotional impact is heightened by a sad image of the Queen's coffin, a symbol that holds new significance following Her Majesty's real-life death last year at the age of 96.

The series culminates with Operation London Bridge, a mysterious codename for Queen Elizabeth II's death and burial arrangements. The story takes an exciting turn when Imelda Staunton's portrayal of the queen considers abdicating the throne. Staunton is troubled by visions of her younger self, which adds a bizarre and contemplative depth to the plot. The meeting of the three queens in this key episode heightens the grandeur, drama, and complexity that 'The Crown' is known for.

Behind the scenes: Executive producer's perspective

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, 'The Crown' executive producer Andy Harries expresses his excitement for the series finale, titled Sleep, Dearie Sleep. Harries calls it one of his favorite episodes from the six seasons, praising its elegance and reverence to the monarch. He applauds the crew for creating a work that is large, sweeping, and emotionally evocative, emphasizing the devotion and talent that went into bringing the series to a successful finale.

Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth, on the emotional impact of filming sequences after a burial. Staunton comments on the emotional experience of portraying the monarch the day after her real-life burial in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4. The actress admits the oddity of the circumstance, saying that being in character on such a significant day was disconcerting for both the cast and crew. However, the ensuing on-screen realism adds a distinct dimension to the series' already amazing complexity.

