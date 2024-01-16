Did The Greatest Showman's Powerhouse Ballad Secretly Feature AGT Singer? Watch As Loren Allred Takes Center Stage

Loren Allred takes center stage on the latest episode of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, showcasing a previously unseen chapter of her musical career. Loren's tale, introduced as part of Simon Cowell's fantasy team, gave a new viewpoint to the AGT environment. As per PEOPLE, her involvement with the successful film The Greatest Showman adds an unexpected wrinkle to her already impressive resume.

The unheard voice behind Never Enough

Simon Cowell, well-known in the music industry for his acute eye, dropped a surprise regarding Loren's role in The Greatest Showman. Loren's vocal skills, according to Cowell, were the driving reason behind the thunderous ballad Never Enough. Even though actress Rebecca Ferguson played the role, Loren's voice was heard throughout the film's soundtrack. The discovery provided a new layer to Loren's quest, propelling her from behind-the-scenes vocal brilliance to the center of the AGT stage.

Loren Allred's musical path began in a musical family, as both of her parents were music professors. Despite her early passion for music, shyness prevented her from performing in public. However, fate intervened when, at the age of 24, she teamed up with The Greatest Showman songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Loren's interpretation of Never Enough became the soundtrack's vocal backbone, driving it to number one on the charts.

AGT: Fantasy League – Loren's second act

Despite her success in the film industry, Loren Allred felt compelled to explore new territories. She chose a new course and competed on Britain's Got Talent in 2022, where she overcame her concerns and garnered praise while coming short of the top prize. Loren advanced to the next round of AGT: Fantasy League, where she was mentored by Simon Cowell.

Loren was determined to reinvent her performance of Never Enough, aiming to highlight her vocal range and chase the ambitions that had motivated her journey.

Loren's performance on AGT: Fantasy League wowed both the judges and the crowd, giving her a standing ovation. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B all praised Loren's extraordinary skill. In particular, Simon Cowell emphasized her journey's uniqueness and urged America to unify behind this fantastic talent.

Loren Allred clinched her spot in the finals in a dramatic semifinal results announcement, confirming America's support for her ability. She was joined by other Team Simon contestants, Chapel Hart and Pack Drumline, as well as Heidi's teammates Enkh-Eredene and Yu Jojin. Sofie Dossi, the Golden Buzzer winner, rounded out the excellent roster.

