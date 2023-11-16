Did TikTok unearth 21-year-old Osama Bin Laden letter? Controversial deletion sparks curiosity

Trigger Warning: This article discusses the removal of a 21-year-old letter written by Osama Bin Laden, addressing historical events, including the September 11, 2001 attacks.

In an unexpected turn of events, The Guardian, a British news source, elected to remove from its website a 21-year-old letter written by Osama Bin Laden. The action came after a TikTok viral craze in which users pushed their followers to read the controversial "Letter to America." Visitors to The Guardian's website are now met with a message explaining the removal and linking them to the original news piece from 2002, which gave context, as reported by The Wrap.

The TikTok effect: Unveiling Osama Bin Laden's now-deleted letter

The TikTok movement, which was sparked by a video by influencer Lynnette Adkins, grew to over 12 million followers. Adkins advised people to read the letter because it caused an existential crisis. The TikTok community debated the material, notably Bin Laden's claim that the events of September 11, 2001, were a reaction to America's backing for Israel. The disclosures sparked outrage and called into question long-held views, with users claiming they were duped regarding historical events such as the arrest and killing of Osama Bin Laden.

In her TikTok video, Lynnette Adkins said, "TikTok is going to save this generation," implying that previous generations are conditioned to think in a specific manner. The platform became a hotspot for debates that called into question established narratives and prompted users to challenge historical facts. The platform's ability to impact conversations and affect perceptions of key historical events is demonstrated by the ripple effect of this trend, which is seen in trending searches on TikTok.

Take a look at the alleged letter below:

What The Guardian said about the decision to delete the Bin Laden letter

A spokeswoman for The Guardian justified the decision to delete the letter, stating that the 21-year-old transcript has been extensively disseminated on social media without the entire context, as reported by The Wrap. To avoid misunderstanding of the letter, the move pointed readers to the original news report, which offered a detailed context when the letter was first released.

This judgment highlights concerns about media outlets' responsibilities in the age of social media, as well as the possible consequence of old information returning in the digital era.

Meanwhile, Bin Laden's letter has appeared again at a time when tensions in the Middle East are growing, with the war between Israel and Palestine escalating since October. The TikTok craze has coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of war crimes claims in Gaza. The circumstance has now complicated the conversations spurred by the TikTok movement, mixing historical viewpoints with current geopolitical challenges.

