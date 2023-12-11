Did Tony Romo spill the beans on a secret romance? Exploring as NFL commentator mistakenly calls Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's wife

Even seasoned experts like Tony Romo may get caught up in a linguistic blunder in the fast-paced world of sports commentary. During the recent Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game, Romo inadvertently referred to pop phenomenon Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's 'wife,' eliciting amusement and conjecture from the audience as per USA Today. Let's look at the incident, Swift and Kelce's relationship dynamics, and the influence of Swift's presence on NFL viewing.

The slip-up on air: Romo's momentary blunder

In a candid moment captured on live television, Romo said, "As you can see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, is in the audience," as the camera swept from the Chiefs' tight end on the field to the Grammy-winning singer in the audience. After quickly recognizing his goof, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback chuckled and corrected himself, "I'm sorry, girlfriend." Jim Nantz, his colleague, added a touch of humor, saying, "Not yet!"

While Romo's slip-up was amusing for viewers, it also shone a light on the unique convergence of sports and celebrity. Taylor Swift, a global music phenomenon, has been a common figure at Kelce's games, eliciting both positive and negative reactions from NFL fans. Despite the various reactions, Swift's participation during the Chiefs' game versus the New York Jets catapulted it to the second most-watched game of the 2023 season, according to USA Today.

Advertisement

Swift and Kelce's relationship timeline: Setting the record straight

Swift, who was just named Time's Person of the Year, has been forthcoming about her connection with the two-time Super Bowl champion. She clarified the timeline in a forthright interview, disclosing that they were dating before her public presence at his September 24 home game. The two met in July, when Kelce called out Swift on his New Heights podcast episode, a move Swift described as metal as hell. Swift underlined the importance of their private time away from the spotlight, which allowed them to get to know one another truly.

Swift addressed the public aspect of their relationship, offering insights on how they manage privacy and sharing moments with fans. She refuted the concept that their first game together would be a public date, underlining the significance of publicly supporting one another. She said, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care." This viewpoint gives insight into the difficulties and benefits of sustaining a high-profile relationship in the public eye.

ALSO READ: What was in the leaked call that Kim Kardashian shared about Taylor Swift and Kanye West? Exploring timeline of events and call content