'Didn’t even tickle me': Dillon Danis hits back with fiery rant after Logan Paul calls him 'clown'

Social media has exploded with emotions and heated debates in the aftermath of The Prime Card, a highly anticipated and contentious event featuring a fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. Despite his defeat on paper, Danis has declared victory, triggering a violent Twitter (now X) spat that has enraged the internet, as per Dexerto.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis takes center stage

Following months of tremendous build-up, the outcomes of The Prime Card were anxiously awaited by people all across the world. Logan Paul defeated ex-Bellator fighter Dillon Danis in a contest that some thought lacked competitiveness. Concurrently, Tommy Fury won a contentious verdict against YouTube sensation KSI. However, it was the Paul vs. Danis battle that took center stage, owing to a documented hatred between the two combatants that had been festering for quite some time.

Danis' long-running harassment campaign against Paul's fiancee, renowned model Nina Agdal, resulted in a restraining order and lawsuit leading up to the fight. Danis and Paul's hatred has erupted into many violent altercations at pre-fight events, including a recent incident in which Danis slapped a microphone at Paul's head. The two contestants' fierce animosity had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Dillon Danis refuses to accept defeat

Dillon Danis was defeated in the ring, but he refused to accept defeat. He declared himself the victor in a recent tweet, reacting to a post from Logan Paul that included a comment saying, "So happy I got to expose this clown," whom he claimed to have exposed. According to Dexerto, Danis mocked Paul, saying, "What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me." He also accused Paul of using steroids and claimed that Paul obtained various advantages that he did not.

Danis' perspective on the events, however, does not appear to be shared by the hundreds of Twitter users who have inundated his comments with jokes and insults. The criticism on social media has been fierce, with many rejecting his claims and mocking his post-fight comments.

Dillon Danis challenges Jake Paul

According to Dexerto, Danis went on to attack Logan Paul's striking strength, alleging that he "hits like a b**ch" and challenging Paul's younger brother, Jake, in a separate post. Danis stated that if Jake Paul could knock him out, he would retire from fighting and give $2000 to anybody who liked the tweet. It's worth mentioning that Danis has previously made similar promises to followers without following through, so some are wary of his current challenge.

Despite his cocky manner prior to the battle and the disappointment voiced by many fans following the fight, one significant player in the MMA industry, UFC legend Conor McGregor, professed his praise for Danis' performance. McGregor, who has a long friendship and training history with Danis, was genuinely thrilled with his performance.

There has been no response from Jake Paul to Danis' post-fight challenge. However, it's worth noting that Jake Paul has stated his readiness to replace Logan in The Prime Card if required, which has fueled talk regarding a future battle.

