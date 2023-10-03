'Die-hard fan': Charli D'Amelio seemingly throws shade at Ice Spice's Dunkin' collab

Charli D'Amelio is a popular TikTok user with a massive fan following both on the app and social media. She is best known for her love of Dunkin' Donuts coffee. The internet star openly wished for a partnership with the business on Twitter back in 2019 before partnering with the brand to bring her own cocktails to the menu.

Given that she consumes "1-3 of their cold brew coffees a day," Charli D'Amelio is undoubtedly an authority on all things Dunkin'. She therefore had some strong feelings when asked what she felt about rapper Ice Spice's most recent Dunkin' deal.

ALSO READ: What happened to Bhad Bhabie? Internet sensation reveals how Only Fans 'saved' her

Charli D'Amelio says her partnership with Dunkin' was "better" than Ice Spice'

Despite the fact that it has been a while since Charli and Dunkin' last collaborated, Ice Spice shook up the industry this September when she unveiled her own beverage in a funny commercial alongside actor Ben Affleck. With caramel sauce and even Dunkin' 'Munchkin' donut holes, Ice Spice's beverage is loaded with delicious pleasure. Charli D'Amelio believes the beverage falls short of her own drink even though it is more than simply a drink and is more like a snack.

In a lie detector test, she performed in late September with Vanity Fair, Charli confessed that she didn't think the rapper's Dunkin' joint was as excellent as her own. Dixie asks Chrli, “Do you think your [Dunkin’] collaboration is better?” To which Charli replies, "Yes. I’m sorry! Like, I’m a die-hard fan. I really am.”

Despite her feelings over Spice's Dunkin' drink, Charli immediately responded that she "shamelessly promotes them so much" and is actually delighted that the chain is doing "cool stuff" with other celebrities.

About Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio is a social media personality who hails from America. Her dance videos on TikTok went viral in 2019, propelling her to popularity. Most notably, D'Amelio is renowned for being the first content creator on TikTok to amass both 50 million and 100 million followers.

She is currently the most popular and followed TikTok star. Along with her older sister Dixie D'Amelio, a well-known TikTok creator, D'Amelio is also well-known for her role as the lead in the Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show. In 2019, she also made her voice acting debut in the animated film StarDog and TurboCat.

ALSO READ: 'Send her back': Fans left unimpressed with Lil Tay's extremely rude comeback IG live after death hoax