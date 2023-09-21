Dillon Danis misses USD 150,000 lawsuit hearing filed by Nina Agdal: Here's the latest update

Following their ongoing personal feud that has spilled over onto social media platforms, Dillon Danis, the MMA fighter scheduled to meet Logan Paul on October 14 in Manchester, has found himself in legal water. According to a lawsuit, Danis has been defaming Logan Paul's girlfriend Nina Agdal online for over a month, sharing a "sexually explicit photograph" of her that was obtained without her permission.

The conflict between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has apparently reached a new stage after the mixed martial artist allegedly skipped his court appearance in relation to a restraining order request made by Danish model Nina Agdal.

Dillon Danis fails to appear at the court

The court order was obtained after Danis harassed Agdal for weeks on social media by persistently sharing pictures of the model posing with other men in an effort to frustrate his forthcoming boxing opponent Logan Paul. But after Danis shared explicit images and films of Agdal without getting her permission, she sued him in a "massive" court case, requesting "no less than 150,000 dollars in damages" as well as a restraining order.

Dillon Danis was scheduled to appear in court for Nina's restraining order hearing yesterday. Rob Freund, an attorney for advertising and e-commerce, claims that Danis did not appear. So, in accordance with Freund, the restraining order will be in effect "for the duration of the underlying lawsuit against him."

Judge Madeline Cox Arleo of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey implemented the terms of the restraining order in response to Danis's absence. Danis is now forbidden from publishing "s*xually explicit photographs" of Nina Agdal without her express permission, as well as anybody connected to him. The judge further decided that stopping Danis from posting such information was in the public's best interest since Agdal would sustain irreparable harm if he did.

It appears that Danis has not yet commented on this but he did post a video from Agdal online, which some fans claim may be in violation of Nina's restraining order against him, which forbids the fighter and those "in active participation with him" from posting explicit photos of the model online.

