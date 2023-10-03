Dillon Danis publicly ROASTS Nina Agdal yet again; quips Logan Paul is gonna 'thank him'

Since it was revealed in August that YouTube celebrity Logan Paul would be competing in a boxing battle against MMA fighter Dillon Danis, Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, has been the target of constant online harassment from Danis. But this goes long back, Logan Jake Paul and Dillon Danis have been at odds with one another for a long time.

The former UFC fighter, however, has become extremely personal with Logan's relationship with Nina Agdal now that he will finally face Logan on October 14. Danis has repeatedly tweeted pictures of Nina with ex-boyfriends, some of which are fake and others of which are true, in an effort to irk Logan Paul. Instead, Agdal has filed a lawsuit against the former UFC fighter for libel and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Danis says Paul will be divorced and will thank him later

Logan has accused Danis of committing a "federal crime" with some of the things he's posted, even though he isn't participating in the litigation. Danis has pursued Logan over the lawsuit despite the fact that the two are fighting and feels he will be "helping" the pair if things don't work out.

Dillon came on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of his fight on October 14. When asked if he had gone too far, Danis replied, “I just threw a picture out there and I didn’t realize how bad she was. Like, he is going to thank me. I swear to God, he’s going to thank me."

The former UFC fighter further added, “I’m telling you, they’re going to be divorced and he’s going to thank me. She’s not a good person, I’m telling you. She just goes in, the next famous guy who has money, it’s a game. I’m helping him out, I’m bro-coding him.”

Nina Adal's lawsuit

Agdal sued Danis in federal court in New Jersey, claiming that by publishing a photo from an illegally obtained "romantic encounter" taken more than ten years ago, Danis had broken both state and federal statutes prohibiting revenge porn. According to her, a cybersecurity company discovered the image was taken in 2022 after her Snapchat account was hacked. She obtained a restraining order to prevent Danis from doing what she said caused her "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm" after he published over 250 posts about her.

