Dillon Danis reveals consequences of potentially pulling out of Logan Paul fight

Prior to their upcoming boxing match on October 14, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are making headlines as they engaged in a heated verbal spat. Paul and Dannis' fight is still scheduled, and it is uncertain whether he will show up this time. Influencer boxing matches have always been mostly about making amends and putting a stop to feuds.

Although it has become much more professional in recent years, there are still many rivalries in the game that need to be resolved. Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are the next match, as KSI vs. Jake Paul is unlikely to happen. On social media, the two have been feuding for years, exchanging jabs at one other's families, relationships, and fighting prowess.

Dillon Danis asks for a heavier penalty

Paul and Danis will fight in the Misfits event on October 14—dubbed the Prime Card—but Dillon will forfeit 100k dollars if Paul withdraws. Following the former UFC fighter's withdrawal from his scheduled battle with KSI in January, that provision was added. On August 16, he spoke on the Full Send Podcast and expressed his desire to solely face Logan, arguing that a harsher punishment should be applied if that doesn't happen.

In reference to a prior scheduled match, the MMA celebrity added, "He pulled out the first time. I have the texts with Logan because I actually have Logan’s number. I said 400k dollars and they didn’t do it, so. If they say 100k dollars I’m not going to f*ck around." Danis also mentioned that Logan doesn't have a provision like that, since they just want him on the show no matter what, and will match him up with any opponent to get him on the show.

Logan Paul threatens to sue Dillon Danis

Right now, the two are entirely absorbed in their online banter. Paul was the target of personal assaults from Danis throughout their protracted debate. Prior to their boxing battle, Logan Paul allegedly warned Dillon Danis that he would sue him.

Despite the eagerly awaited bout being more than two months away, Danis who already started poking fun at Logan posted pictures of his recently engaged fiancée Nina Adgal on social media. In response, Danis allegedly received a legal threat from Logan.

