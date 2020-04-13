Disney World to stop paying salaries to 43,000 workers due to Coronavirus pandemic; Read Details

The wages for employees of Disney World Florida will soon be stopped but they will be allowed to keep certain benefits. Read on to know more.

One of the largest companies in the world, Walt Disney, has now planned to soon stop paying almost 43,000 workers as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect economies across the world. The wages for employees of Disney World Florida will soon be stopped but they will be allowed to keep benefits such as medical, dental and life insurance. The Florida theme park shut in mid-March including Paris and the parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong which had closed earlier in January as the outbreak raged in China.

In a first, reports stated that this is the largest wave of furloughs since the Florida theme park resort closed in response to the spread of the Coronavirus. Walt Disney has agreed to pay its employees in full until April 19 and then will start cutting back. As this date comes closer, the coalition of unions representing Disney World Workers known as the Service Trades Council have managed to strike a deal with the company by allowing them the security of insurance.

“The union agreement provides stronger protections and benefits for 43,000 union workers at Disney than virtually any other furloughed or laid-off workers in the United States,” the union said in a statement to members. Of the working staff, only 200 members will be called on the job to do 'essential duties'. With 77,000 workers, Disney World is the largest single-site group of workers in the US.

