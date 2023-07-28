Disneyland night show Fantasmic to close down for nearly a year; Here's why

Disneyland's Fantasmic had been a staple of the amusement park since 1992. The event included an impressive array of attractions, such as fireworks, Disney characters, live actors, water effects, pyrotechnics, lasers, music, audio-animatronics, searchlights, decorated boat floats, and mist screen projections. But after a hazardous fire broke out during the show, a statement by the park officials has been put out, announcing the closing of Fantasmic for almost a year.

Disneyland's Fantasmic to go on a year-long hiatus

Disneyland's cherished nighttime extravaganza Fantasmic! is set to go on hiatus for almost a year.

According to a statement released by park officials on July 26, "Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests. With that in mind, we are planning the return of 'Fantasmic!' with exciting new magic in spring 2024."

Upon its return, the show will feature new special effects, replacing the iconic Maleficent fire-breathing dragon, and introduce a fresh battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent.

This news followed an incident in April when a fire broke out during a performance of Fantasmic, which resulted in the burning of the dragon. Disneyland representatives issued a statement saying, "During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished.”

The representatives further stated, "All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time."

A video of the incident on Twitter showed the iconic dragon engulfed in flames.

Despite the temporary halt of the Disneyland show until next year, the spectacular spectacle will continue to run at Disney World's Hollywood Studios with the 40-foot-tall Maleficent dragon.

This isn't the first time that the night show has undergone changes. Back in 2021, it was announced that the show would return with new sequences, featuring characters from Moana, Frozen, and Aladdin, among others.

For the first time, Disneyland is set to serve more alcohol

In other developments starting in September, guests can enjoy an enhanced dining experience at Disneyland. As Carnation Café on Main Street, River Belle Terrace in Frontierland, and Café Orleans in New Orleans Square will all start serving wine, beer, and specialty cocktails. These dining locations will also offer new food options and additional specialty beverages for non-drinkers or younger visitors.

Meanwhile, Disneyland Park, which first opened in Anaheim, California on July 17th, 1955, is celebrating its 62nd anniversary this month.

